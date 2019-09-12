Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of assaulting, injuring casino security guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a casino.
Last month, a security guard at a casino was patrolling the parking lot when he saw a man on a bicycle kick a vehicle.
When the security guard confronted the man, the suspect punched the security guard in the face.
According to a police report, the security guard lost a tooth and possibly had a broken nose.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.