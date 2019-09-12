Oklahoma school district launches vaping awareness campaign

BIXBY, Okla. – As vaping illnesses and deaths continue to rise, an Oklahoma school district decided to tackle the problem before the school year started.

Last month, Bixby Public Schools launched a vaping awareness campaign.

According to KJRH, “if students are caught vaping, they could be suspended, or owe money if ticketed by a resource officer.”

Bixby resource officers have ticketed three high school students within the past few weeks.

“I feel like there’s a lot of people turning a blind eye, people not realizing that it is going on,” said student Kylie Criss. “They’re acting like it’s just not happening they’re kind of turning it away. But Bixby, I feel like everyone is actually aware of it and they’re not trying to hide the fact that it does happen. They’re just trying to deal with it.”

Click here to read more.