Oklahoma sheriff’s office investigating after cemetery vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. - A sheriff's office in eastern Oklahoma is investigating after a cemetery was vandalized.

According to KFSM, headstones and decorations were pushed over, some even burned, at Peters Cemetery in Sallisaw last month.

"On top of the graves and flowers and stuff we found a lot of the flowers burned, and on some of the graves they tried to pile wood on top of them and actually burn them," said Luke Tucker, Inmate Work Crew Supervisor for the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department.

Inmates from the jail were called in to help clean up the cemetery while authorities investigate. The county provided the equipment needed.

If you have any information, contact the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.

Click here to read more.