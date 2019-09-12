Oklahomans choose winning monarch-themed license plate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with The Nature Conservancy has chosen a new license plate design featuring the monarch butterfly after a competition.

On May 23, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 170, which authorized the creation of a monarch-themed specialty license plate to honor and raise awareness about the monarch butterfly and efforts to save the pollinators in the state.

For several weeks, the public voted for their favorite of six monarch-themed license plate designs.

Organizers say more than 12,800 Oklahomans voted in the competition.

On Thursday, officials announced that the license plate design by Rick Sinnett of Mustang won the contest with 3,383 votes.

Organizers say you can pre-order your monarch license plate beginning on Nov. 1.