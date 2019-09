× One person rushed to hospital after a van hits Del City home

DEL CITY, Okla. – One person was rushed to the hospital after a van crashed into a home in Del City Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 1700 block of Epperly Dr. just before 4:30 p.m.

Officials believe the van may have run a stop sign just before it hit the house.

Six people were possibly inside the van, but only one person was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.