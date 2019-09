Organizers: Free program has helped Oklahomans lose 35,000 pounds

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders say a free program is helping Oklahoma residents lose weight and get healthy.

For the 11th year, the Total Wellness classes are helping Oklahomans lose weight. So far, almost 11,000 people have lost a total of 35,000 pounds.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is enrolling now for its free Total Wellness classes, an interactive weight loss program for adults. Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks, and the goal is for everyone to lose 5% of their body fat and become more active.

Locations are as follows:

Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., – Wednesdays 5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. October 2- November 20

Northwest Library, 5600 N.W. 122nd St.- Thursdays 10 a.m. -11 a.m. October 3- November 21

Cole Community Center, 4400 N.W. Expressway- Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. September 25- November 13

Metro Tech STEM Academy, 1901 Springlake Dr.- Thursdays 5:15 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. October 3- November 21

Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. October 5- November 23

Midwest City Library, 8143 E. Reno Avenue, – Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. September 24- November 12

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Thursdays 5:15 p.m.- 6:15 p.m. September 26- November 14

Pete White Health and Wellness Center (For those 50+), 4021 S. Walker Ave. – Tuesdays 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. October 1- November 19

Edmond Rec. Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr., – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. September 26- November 14.

Organizers say you do not need to be an Oklahoma County resident to participate in the program.

Please complete this form and choose your preferred class day, time and location. Space is limited. If you have questions call (405) 425-4422.