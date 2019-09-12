OSBI offering $10,000 rewards for information in two cold cases

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two families are still searching for answers after the bodies of their loved ones were found in Pontotoc County.

Daniel Furr was just 15-years-old when he was reported missing in 1995. In July of 1995, Furr’s body was found in an abandoned shell pit in southeast Ada.

Officials say his body was badly decomposed more than 30 feet below a rock overhang. His death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

However, his killer has never been brought to justice.

On March 16, 2018, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office found the badly decomposed body of a woman in a rural area. Authorities learned the body was 26-year-old Britney Gomez, who had been missing since February.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to generate new leads in the cases.

The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in each case.

If you know anything about the case of Daniel Furr or Britney Gomez, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.