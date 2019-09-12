× OU research funding sees $36 million increase over last year

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma says it has seen a major jump in research funding.

“We are thrilled to celebrate so many recent successes at the University of Oklahoma,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz, Jr. “We’re seeing a great deal of momentum in areas like enrollment, research, academic achievements and diversity and inclusion. As a University community, we are moving forward, making strides to build upon the important progress we’ve made to date. So much of what we have been able to accomplish is thanks to our committed partners in the Oklahoma state leadership and, of course, to our faculty, staff, students and alumni.”

Officials say that the total sponsored awards for research are up 15 percent from last year, which equates to a $36 million increase. The majority of the funding is concentrated around education, radar and geostationary carbon observatory.

University officials say they expect research growth to continue with the hiring of Tomás Díaz de la Rubia as vice president for research and partnerships.

Díaz de la Rubia is currently the chief scientific officer and vice president for strategic initiatives at Purdue University and will bring with him a range of experience in public, private and university research environments.

He joins the university in October.