Police investigating after thousands of dollars in items stolen from SW OKC storage unit

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping to find the person or persons responsible for breaking into a storage unit in southwest Oklahoma City and stealing items worth thousands of dollars.

On August 26, police spoke with a man about a larceny from his storage unit near SW 89th and Western.

The man told police the lock on his storage unit had been cut and several items were missing, including two guitar amplifiers and a generator.

Oklahoma City police released a photo of the alleged suspect’s vehicle on Facebook.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.