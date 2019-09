OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a threat at metro school district is not credible.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 on Wednesday, a text message about a threat for Crooked Oak Public Schools surfaced.

Police investigated the threat, making an arrested in the case, and determined the threat was not credible.

On Thursday, a text about the threat was sent out and several schools in the district and area were placed on lockdown.

All lockdowns have been lifted and there is no threat, police say.