Police searching for man who has been missing for a month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in a month.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are looking for 44-year-old Turell Bloomer after family members reported him missing.
Investigators say family members have not seen or heard from Bloomer in about a month and are concerned about his wellbeing.
Bloomer is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dreadlocks and a graying beard.
If you see him, call 911.
35.467560 -97.516428