Police searching for man who has been missing for a month

September 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in a month.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are looking for 44-year-old Turell Bloomer after family members reported him missing.

Investigators say family members have not seen or heard from Bloomer in about a month and are concerned about his wellbeing.

Bloomer is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dreadlocks and a graying beard.

If you see him, call 911.

