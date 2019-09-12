Reminder: no weapons allowed inside fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It is a sure sign that summer is winding down: the Oklahoma State Fair kicked off its 112th year Thursday morning.

Whether it's gun rights or gun control, a lot of people are talking about firearms these days.

Which is why organizers reminding fairgoers to leave all weapons at home.

That includes guns with or without a permit. Which causes some confusion.

State law lets you carry a concealed handgun in places like Scissortail Park, which is a public park.

However, the Oklahoma State Fair is considered a non-profit organization. Meaning, it's up to state fair officials to decide if they want to allow guns on the property.

“We don`t want people walking around, there is alcohol all over the place, there is kids, there is a lot of activity going on, various noises. It just doesn`t seem like the appropriate place to allow people to carry weapons,” said fair spokesperson Scott Munz.

The majority of the attendees we spoke to understand why the no-weapon policy is in effect.

“There are too many people out here that get lit up on beer and all that. We just don`t need that here, this is a place for fun,” said David Dick.

“No guns at the fair! Those are for hunting and there are no animals out here to hunt,” said DaWanda Harvey.

But others wish they were able to pack at the fairgrounds.

“The people bring in the guns illegally are going to have them. So, I think we need to have people that are going to protect us that have the guns on them as well,” said Dianna Carter.

Oklahoma City Police and other law enforcement officers are on scene with their city-issued weapons throughout the 11-day event.