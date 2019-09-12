× Staying safe at the Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair officially opened Thursday and Oklahoma City police are reminding citizens of safety tips to follow.

Oklahoma City police say there will be several officers at the fair at all times.

Here are some tips you can follow to stay safe while having fun at the fair:

Take a photo of your child and what they are wearing before you enter the fair in case you become separated. Remember or write down where you parked. If you see something suspicious, report it to a uniformed law enforcement officer. Be aware of your surroundings, don’t focus on your cell phone. Safety in numbers, go with a group. Do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Park only in designated areas.

The Oklahoma State Fair runs September 12-22.