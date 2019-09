Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week two of the Thursday Night Heroes proved to be quite unique. There were a few games, but the ones that were played were action packed.

Choctaw traveled to Lawton Eisenhower to take on the Eagles and left with a 50-25 win.

In other action, weather played a big factor. Yukon and Moore moved kickoff up an hour. OKC schools Northwest Classen and Putnam Heights had their game cancelled at halftime.

However, the highlights in the video above don't disappoint!