Watermelon pie, honey pepper bacon dog among winners of fair food competition
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair is now underway and before the grand opening, concessionaires submitted their top fair foods to be judged in the annual Great TASTE of a Fair competition.
The competition features food vendors contracted to participate in the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair.
Each food vendor was eligible to enter food items to be scored by a panel of judges. The judges are a variety of journalists, food bloggers, a hometown hero and a wildcard judge.
The entries are separated into three categories: Sweetest of the Sweet, Slice of Savory and New to the Scene.
On Thursday, the winners of the competition were announced.
The winners are as follows:
Sweetest of the Sweet
- First Place: Cutie Pies Concessions
- Watermelon Pie
- Second Place: DJ’s Creme de la Crepe
- Blueberry Lemon Mousse Crepe
- Third Place: Waffle Chix
- Brownie Waffle Stick
Slice of Savory
- First Place: The Urb Express
- Honey Pepper Bacon Dog
- Second Place: Diamond Dawgs
- The Wonderboy
- Third Place: Gilty Pleasure
- Cowboy Nachos
New to the Scene
- First Place: The Original Minneapple Pie
- Ultimate Minneapple
- Second Place: Cheese Curd Tacos
- Hot Chick
- Third Place: C’est Si Bon
- Fried Catfish with Boudin
Winner of the FAIReset of Them All title:
- The Original Minneapple Pie
- Ultimate Minneapple Pie
Each vendor receives a participation banner to hang in their booth.
First place in each category will receive $300, a trophy and a Great TASTE of a Fair t-shirt. Second place will receive a $150 and a trophy. Third place will receive $50 and a trophy.
The Oklahoma State Fair runs September 12 through September 22.
Click here for more information on the Oklahoma State Fair.