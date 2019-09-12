Watermelon pie, honey pepper bacon dog among winners of fair food competition 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair is now underway and before the grand opening, concessionaires submitted their top fair foods to be judged in the annual Great TASTE of a Fair competition.

The competition features food vendors contracted to participate in the 2019 Oklahoma State Fair.

Each food vendor was eligible to enter food items to be scored by a panel of judges. The judges are a variety of journalists, food bloggers, a hometown hero and a wildcard judge.

The entries are separated into three categories: Sweetest of the Sweet, Slice of Savory and New to the Scene.

On Thursday, the winners of the competition were announced.

The winners are as follows:

Sweetest of the Sweet

  • First Place: Cutie Pies Concessions
    • Watermelon Pie
  • Second Place: DJ’s Creme de la Crepe
    • Blueberry Lemon Mousse Crepe
  • Third Place: Waffle Chix
    • Brownie Waffle Stick

Slice of Savory

  • First Place: The Urb Express
    • Honey Pepper Bacon Dog
  • Second Place: Diamond Dawgs
    • The Wonderboy
  • Third Place: Gilty Pleasure
    • Cowboy Nachos

New to the Scene 

  • First Place: The Original Minneapple Pie
    • Ultimate Minneapple
  • Second Place: Cheese Curd Tacos
    • Hot Chick
  • Third Place: C’est Si Bon
    • Fried Catfish with Boudin

Winner of the FAIReset of Them All title:

  • The Original Minneapple Pie
    • Ultimate Minneapple Pie

Each vendor receives a participation banner to hang in their booth.

First place in each category will receive $300, a trophy and a Great TASTE of a Fair t-shirt. Second place will receive a $150 and a trophy. Third place will receive $50 and a trophy.

The Oklahoma State Fair runs September 12 through September 22.

Click here for more information on the Oklahoma State Fair.

