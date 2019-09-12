Yukon school uses buddy system to help all students feel included

YUKON, Okla. – One Yukon teacher is bringing students with different abilities together to help them grow as individuals and her work has been officially recognized by the Special Olympics.

Good things are happening inside Skyview Elementary School in Yukon.

Jacki Duncan teaches students with learning and social disabilities, and part of her curriculum is built on the “buddy system.”

“We’re promoting inclusion with students who are in gen ed as well as our special athletes. We meet once a month, we talk about teamwork, acceptance, perseverance,” Duncan explained.

Skyview was named the first elementary National Unified Champion School in Oklahoma through the Special Olympics.

Principal Carla Smith says Jacki is a true inspiration.

“She has so much enthusiasm and she puts forth hours and hours and hours outside of the school day to make sure that this program is successful for all of her kids. Not just her students but our Skyview students as well, all of our buddies,” Smith told News 4.

Sponsor of What’s Right With Our Schools, Just Kids Pediatrics helped News 4 recognize Jacki for the positive strides she makes every day to include everybody.

Angela Yoffe of Just Kids Pediatrics says students at Skyview Elementary are the real winners.

“I think Skyview’s sports program is all about inclusion, this Elementary is about that- and unity. And when everyone is included, everybody wins,” Dr. Yoffe said.

Jacki Duncan and Skyview Elementary: helping all students succeed and great examples of What’s Right With Our Schools.

