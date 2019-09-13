12-year-old boy taken into custody after allegedly making threats against other students

WAGONER, Okla. – An Oklahoma boy was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened to shoot several of his classmates.

According to police report obtained by KJRH, a 12-year-old boy allegedly threatened to shoot his classmates while on the bus to Wagoner Middle School.

KJRH reports that the boy was pointing at other students, saying they would be the first ones he shoots.

Authorities say they confronted the child, who ultimately admitted to saying he would shoot another student after he says he was threatened.

Officials arrested the 12-year-old, but say the investigation is ongoing.

Wagoner Public Schools released the following statement:

“Last night we had a threat made against our Middle School. Upon our learning of the threat, the Wagoner Police Department along with school administrators began an investigation. Although the investigation continues, the student involved has been taken into custody. Student safety is our utmost concern and our schools continue to be safe. If you have any additional questions or concerns feel free to contact our administration office.”