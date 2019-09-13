4 the Weekend: Fun and free fests

OKLAHOMA CITY – The state fair is extremely fun but can be expensive, so here are a few fun and free activities for the weekend.

Latin Fest at the Gardens is tonight at the Myriad Botanical Gardens and Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory.

The event starts at 7 p.m. And goes until 11 p.m.

There will be a mariachi band, dancing, food trucks, cash bars, and outdoor games.

The Norman Film Festival gets started tomorrow in Downtown Norman.

The event brings together international, national, and local films.

It’s free to the public and all ages are welcome.

If airplanes are your thing, head up to Guthrie for the Seventh Annual Community Day and Fly-in.

It’s taking place at the Guthrie Edmond Regional Airport from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Besides aircraft displays and fun activities or the kids, there will also be free airplane rides.

Parking and admission are free.