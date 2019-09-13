Charges filed against Oklahoma midwife for practicing medicine without a license

ROLAND, Okla. – Charges have been filed against a midwife for allegedly practicing medicine without a license.

Officials with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office say Debra Disch allegedly performed an episiotomy on a woman who was in labor for nearly three days. Investigators say she gave the woman Pitocin to slow the victim’s bleeding after giving birth.

According to court documents, the victim’s family says they repeatedly urged Disch to call an ambulance when complications arose, but Disch refused. The baby was born lifeless and had to be resuscitated.

Following the birth, the mother began hemorrhaging uncontrollably and Disch administered two Pitocin shots to control the bleeding.

At the time, Disch did not have a valid prescription for Pitocin in Oklahoma.

Authorities say that although individuals in Oklahoma do not need a license to practice as a midwife, individuals must have a medical license to perform an episiotomy and administer Pitocin.

“The details of this case are disturbing,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Our evidence shows that Disch was reckless in the way she performed this procedure and she was entirely outside the scope of her abilities and the law. The mother and her baby are lucky to be alive. We hope these charges send the message to Oklahomans looking to hire a midwife to research and choose carefully. Given her troubled past in Oklahoma and Arkansas, we also hope this puts Disch out of business.”

A warrant has been issued for Disch’s arrest.