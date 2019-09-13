Churches, public servants plan to help Midwest City residents with storm debris

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – City leaders in Midwest City say churches and public servants have answered the call after storms caused damage to several properties in the area.

After severe storms caused damage to trees and other property around Midwest City, many residents immediately started the cleanup process.

However, city officials say some elderly and disabled residents were worried about how they would be able to work on the mess left behind by Mother Nature.

Recently, Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes set up a community meeting with several faith-based and civic groups about helping those residents.

On Saturday, officials say two churches, a retired police officer and a group of military personnel will be heading to several properties to help clean up storm debris.