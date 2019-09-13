× Dunkin partners with Oklahoma City law enforcement for Special Olympics

OKLAHOMA CITY – When you head out to get a sweet treat or a cup of coffee in the morning, you may see some unfamiliar faces greeting you at Dunkin.

On Friday and Saturday, Dunkin is partnering with Oklahoma City law enforcement agencies to raise money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefitting Special Olympics Oklahoma.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be at Oklahoma City Dunkin restaurants to welcome guests and collect donations for Special Olympics.

The participating locations are as follows:

1600 S Sunnylane Rd, Del City, OK

3201 S Broadway, Edmond, OK

3612 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

4400 NW 39 St, Oklahoma City, OK

9100 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

9705 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

323 NW 23 St, Oklahoma City, OK

2301 S Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, OK

630 SW 4 St, Moore, OK.