Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Edmond community invited to free Asian Moon Festival

Posted 9:06 am, September 13, 2019, by

UCO Photo Services.

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university is inviting the community to celebrate a culture from halfway across the world.

The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting the free, family-friendly annual Asian Moon Festival on Sept. 27.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can head to UCO’s Plunkett Park to watch a traditional lion dance, take part in face painting, crafts, game booths and authentic cuisines.

Visitors can also participate in a handmade lantern contest, but they must be completed prior to the festival.

The event is inspired by the Chinese Moon Festival, a traditional celebration of the fall and harvest season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.