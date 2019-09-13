× Edmond community invited to free Asian Moon Festival

EDMOND, Okla. – A local university is inviting the community to celebrate a culture from halfway across the world.

The University of Central Oklahoma is hosting the free, family-friendly annual Asian Moon Festival on Sept. 27.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors can head to UCO’s Plunkett Park to watch a traditional lion dance, take part in face painting, crafts, game booths and authentic cuisines.

Visitors can also participate in a handmade lantern contest, but they must be completed prior to the festival.

The event is inspired by the Chinese Moon Festival, a traditional celebration of the fall and harvest season.