Edmond Police search for suspect who stole gun from car

Posted 2:39 pm, September 13, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. - Edmond Police have released video of a suspect stealing a gun from an unlocked car at a hotel in hopes the public can help them identify the man.

Police say a white male suspect wearing a Michael Jordan Bulls jersey stole a Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol.

Officials say the video is from the Fairfield Inn around 2:30 a.m. on September 6.

The man can be seen walking up to the cars and jiggling the handles to see if any are unlocked.

Once he finds a vehicle unlocked, he rummages through the compartments and discovers the gun.

You can then see him take the pistol and walk off.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle he arrived in. It appears to be a 98-02 black Camaro with black rims.

Police hope he can be identified by the tattoos on his shoulders/upper arms.

If you know this suspect or have any information regarding this case, call Edmond Police 405-348-8830.

