Enid neighborhood shocked by violent attack of mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENID, Okla. - Police are searching for the men who broke into a woman's house and severely injured her in front of her own children Wednesday.

They were called to the 400 block of Vine St. just before 3 a.m. Neighbors woke up to find emergency crews swarming the street.

"At least 15 cop cars, detectives, a lot of people out there," said neighbor Jory Geigle.

The 41-year-old victim familiar to many on the block was hospitalized.

Geigle said he was just one of the neighbors questioned in a search for answers.

"A police officer actually came to my, knocked on my door about 4 o`clock in the morning and asked me if I heard anything saw anything, which unfortunately I didn`t," he said.

But police said several children were in the house when it happened. They told police masked men forced their way in, attacked the woman, then took off.

"It`s appalling," Geigle said. "you hear these things that happen in bigger cities, but we`re here in Enid. It`s small. Everybody knows everybody here, so it`s unfortunate," he said.

Geigle said he believes the victim was targeted, but police wouldn't confirm either way Friday.

"To do that to somebody you have to have hate in your heart for that individual and that`s just ugly," he said.

Police described the men as wearing red or blue Nike shoes, one wearing a red bandana, the other wearing a black ski mask. They also may have left the area driving a pickup truck.

Enid Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward. They're offering up to a $1,000 reward for information. Information can be called into Crimestoppers at 580-233-6233.