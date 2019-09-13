× Fire crews battle blaze at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several residents at an Oklahoma City apartment complex were evacuated on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to battle a blaze.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 59th St. and Lee.

Initial reports indicate that officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department flying in Air One spotted the flames coming from the upstairs apartment.

Fire crews rushed to the apartment complex and were able to get control of the fire.