Firefighter injured battling Pushmataha Co. wildfire

PUSHMATAHA CO., Okla. – An Oklahoma Forestry Services firefighter was injured Thursday while attempting to extinguish a wildfire in Pushmataha County.

Officials say the firefighter was utilizing a UTV to build fire lines when the vehicle stopped working and the escape route was compromised by the increasing flames.

The firefighter abandoned the vehicle and fled the blaze on foot, sustaining severe burns in the escape.

He is receiving treatment for second-and-third-degree burns at a trauma center.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our firefighters and all of us in the OFS family are reminded of the inherent danger faced while working wildfires,” said State Forester, Mark Goeller. “With the increasing dry and hot conditions, we must all be extra cautious with any activities which could start a blaze. This incident is evidence of the danger wildfire presents to not only firefighters but to the public as well.”