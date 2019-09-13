× Fun festival allows Oklahomans to immerse themselves in Indian culture

MOORE, Okla. – A fun cultural festival will take over Central Park in Moore later this month, and the community is invited to attend.

The India Association of Oklahoman will host the India Food & Arts Festival on Sept. 28 at Central Park in Moore.

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy the family-friendly event and try more than 20 food vendors representing treats from the various states of India. Aside from the cuisine, vendors will also be selling beautiful and exclusive Indian garments, crafts, jewelry and henna.

Organizers say there will also be live entertainment including Bollywood style dances, Classical temple dances, Folk dance, and Indian instrumental music presentations.

If you really want to learn more about the culture, trained professional instructors will also provide step-by-step instructions of ancient techniques of warli painting, bandhani, ragoli, diya painting, lantern designing and dance styles.

The festival is free and open to the public.