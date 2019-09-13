Funeral service for T. Boone Pickens to be held in Dallas

DALLAS – A funeral service to honor the legacy of a well-known OSU alumnus will be held in Dallas next week.

On Wednesday, officials announced that T. Boone Pickens died of natural causes surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91.

During his life, he is known for donating over $1 billion, much of which benefitted his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

While Oklahoma State University has announced that it will hold its own remembrance ceremony, officials say his funeral will be held in Dallas.

Pickens’ funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. in Dallas.

The funeral service to honor the life and legacy of T. Boone Pickens will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 2 p.m. CDT in Dallas, Texas. A live stream will be available at https://t.co/XhqlgFa9aW. #RememberingBoone pic.twitter.com/EeqLRaGLC0 — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) September 13, 2019

Organizers say invited family, friends and dignitaries will attend the service at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.

The general public is invited to view the services in Wesley Hall at the church, and a live stream will be available.