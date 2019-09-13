× Funeral service for Thelma Parks held next week in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – A funeral service to honor the legacy of an Oklahoma civil rights icon will be held in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) announced that Thelma R. Parks died at the age of 96.

Parks was known for her 54 years of teaching and board member work for OKCPS as well as furthering civil rights in the Sooner State.

Services will be held at Fairview Baptist Church in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, September 18 at 11 a.m.

Thelma will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Muskogee, the city of her birth.

In Lieu of flowers, donations in the Memory of Thelma Reece Parks can be made to Thelma Reece Parks Elementary School.

If you, would like to make a donation of physical goods, please contact Principal Michelle Lewis at 405-587-4400.

Click here to learn more about the funeral.