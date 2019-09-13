Grady County Fire Department mourning death of volunteer firefighter

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma fire department is mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter following a deadly accident.

Officials say 21-year-old Jeffery Blaine Alexander was killed in a two-vehicle crash along a county road near Fort Cobb on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a semi-truck failed to stop for a stop sign and Alexander’s pickup slammed into it. Ultimately, Alexander was thrown from his truck and was pinned underneath the trailer of the semi-truck for an unknown amount of time.

Sadly, Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

On Thursday evening, the Grady County Fire Department announced that Alexander was a member of their department.

“GCFD lost a firefighter today in a non-fire-related accident. Blaine Alexander was fatally injured in a MVA near Ft. Cobb this afternoon. Blaine was an asset to his community serving out of the Acme Station. He will be missed by the GCFD family, please keep his blood and extended family in your thoughts as they make this journey,” the department posted on Facebook.