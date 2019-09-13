Nation’s best cowboy artists to showcase, sell artwork during local event

OKLAHOMA CITY – The nation’s top cowboy artists will be able to showcase their artwork and sell pieces to Oklahoma buyers during an upcoming event.

The 21st annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition & Sale will begin on Oct. 4 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

The show will feature 12 leading cowboy artists including saddlemakers, silversmiths, rawhide braiders and bit and spur makers. Organizers say they will showcase 50 one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces.

“The Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition & Sale is a highlight not only for those with an interest in the cowboy arts, but also for those with an interest in art, period,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “The saddlemakers, bit and spur makers, silversmiths and rawhide braiders who comprise the TCAA are among the most skilled artists working today; creating extraordinarily beautiful art that evolved from the tools of the working cowboy.”

The sale begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6, and attendees are invited to mingle with the artists during Cocktails in the Galleries. For more information, click here.