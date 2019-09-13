Oklahoma City police: Woman used child to allegedly steal merchandise from store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a theft of hundreds of dollars worth of items, and they say the crime involves a young child.

Late last month, officers were called to a dollar store along S.W. 29th St. following a theft.

Oklahoma City police say a mother distracted the clerk long enough for her young son to run out of the front door with $400 worth of merchandise.

Once the child got everything inside the vehicle, investigators allege the mother ran after him and took off.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

