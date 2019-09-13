Oklahoma teen recovering after being attacked by two dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A teenager is recovering from injuries all over her body after she was violently attacked by two dogs earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday in the parking lot of a church near N.W. 19th and MacArthur.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening. Like you see it, but you wouldn’t believe it would happen to you,” 14-year-old Ariana Alvarez told News 4.

Alvarez said it happened so fast.

“We were in the parking lot from 7-Eleven, and then the dogs started running at us so we started running. Then I went to a tree, and they started attacking me. So, I started hitting them,” Alvarez said.

The attack was so brutal, Alvarez was left covered in blood and now has lacerations all over her body.

Fortunately, two kind strangers saw what was happening and hit the dogs until they finally took off.

Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare told News 4 that they are waiting on Alvarez’s mom, Shawna, to file an official complaint and sign it before they can seize the pit bulls.

Shawna said she is in the process of doing that.