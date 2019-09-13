× Officials: Oklahoma Attorney arrested in connection to Okmulgee Co. triple homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sources in the district attorney’s office tell News 4 that an Oklahoma Trial Attorney has been arrested in connection to triple homicide investigation, but the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office tells a different story.

Keegan Harroz was arrested today in Oklahoma County but there is no word on what charges she faces.

While sources close to the investigation tell News 4 Harroz’s arrest is in connection with the triple homicide and is being held without bond, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says this is not the case.

Dustin Todd with the Investigation Unit says her arrest was for an unrelated offense.

“…Regardless of what the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is confirming or release, they are not the ones prosecuting Mrs. Harroz for her arrest and are not involved in this investigation,” Todd wrote in a statement.

Back on September 6, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home north of Beggs around 3 p.m. after a family member went inside the home and discovered the three.

Officials have identified the victims as 65-year-old Jack Chandler, his wife, 69-year-old Evelyn Chander, and their daughter, 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information, call the Tip Line at (918) 516-8332.