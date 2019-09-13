Organizers release full schedule for grand opening of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY -In a few weeks, Oklahomans will celebrate the grand opening of a new park with a weekend of great music and delicious food.
On Sept. 27, guests will head to the new Scissortail Park for a free concert by Kings of Leon. The incredible music continues on Sept. 28 with performances by the Billy Jones Band, and Markus James and the Wassonrai.
If classical music is more of your style, head to Scissortail Park on Sunday, Sept. 29.
All of the concerts are free and open to the public.
“Our team at Scissortail Park has done a colossal job creating an exceptional weekend full of celebratory fun for everyone,” said Maureen Heffernan, president and CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “We invite and welcome everyone to discover the new Park that everyone helped to build through the MAPS 3 program. Be a part of this historic and memorable weekend in Oklahoma City.”
In addition to the concerts, visitors can take part in yoga, Zumba, pedal boat rentals, local food trucks, a sports zone, art installations, dance performances and fireworks.
Organizers say if you park in an EMBARK lot, you can save your ticket and ride the OKC streetcar for free.
Friday, September 27
5:00pm Concert doors Open
5:00-11:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Avenue
Chef Ray’s Street Eats Murphy’s Cookshack
Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Nic’s Grill
Cutie Pies Nick’s Tamales
dOugh M G Phill Me Up Cheesesteak
Kettle Popstar Rolling Café
Kona Ice Taco Nation
Mekong Spice Taco Plant
Metro Mini Wondervan Pops
MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill Yum Pig
6:00-6:30pm Official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Dedication
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by the City of Oklahoma City
6:30-11:00pm Kings of Leon Concert with BRONCHO and Republican Hair
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by The Chickasaw Nation
11:00pm Fireworks – Scissortail Lake
Saturday, September 28
8:00-9:00am Yoga – Robinson Lawn
presented by Gold’s Gym
9:00-10:00am Zumba! – Robinson Lawn
presented by Gold’s Gym
9:00am-7:00pm Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse
11:00am-10:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Street
BlueJ’s Rollin Grill Murphy’s Cookshack
Chef Ray’s Street Eats Nic’s Grill
Cookie Dough to Go Nick’s Tamales
Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Phill Me Up Cheesesteak
Cutie Pies Rolling Café
Ice Café Taco Nation
Kettle Popstar Taco Plant
Kona Ice The Brown’s Kitchen
Mama’s Brown Suga Yum Pig
Metro Mini
MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill
10:00am-6:00pm Family Day – Robinson Lawn and Stage
presented by Express Employment International
DJ Tangerine
Spaghetti Eddie
Sugar Free Allstars
411 Band
Stephen Salewon
Race Dance Company
Edgar Cruz
Ken Pomeroy and the Corduroys
Carter Sampson Band
11:00am-7:00pm Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn
presented in partnership with OKC Energy FC, OKC Dodgers and the OKC Thunder
11:00am-6:00pm Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse
11:00am-6:00pm Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion
Face Painting ($$)
Make & Take Crafts
Bilingual Story Time
Rhythm with Rumble & the Thunder Drummers
Oklahoma Children’s Theatre
Mister Puppet Show
12:00pm-4:00pm Community Art Installations with local artists Tony
Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma
Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations
presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center
11:30am-4:30pm Live Local Music – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by Downtown OKC Partnership
Central Plains Dancers Cavern Company
Sophia Massad Redmen Blues Band
5:00-5:30pm Scissortail Park OKCPS Art Contest Awards
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by SONIC
6:00-11:00pm Premier Starry Night Concert – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by Heartland
Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights
Billy Jones Band
Markus James and the Wassonrai
11:00pm Fireworks – Scissortail Lake
Sunday, September 29th
11:00am-7:00pm Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse
11:00am-8:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Street
BlueJ’s Rollin Grill Kona Ice
Chef Ray’s Street Eats Metro Minis
Cookie Dough to Go MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill
Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Nic’s Grill
Cutie Pies Nick’s Tamales
Ice Café Rolling Café
Junction Coffee Yum Pig
Kettle Popstar
11:00am-7:00pm Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn
presented in partnership with HeyDay
11:00am-6:00pm Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse
11:00am-6:00pm Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion
Face Painting ($$)
Make & Take Crafts
Bilingual Story Time
OKC Improv Workshops
Anansi the Spider Storytelling with Basically Bostick
RAICES, Children’s Dance Troupe
Oklahoma Children’s Theatre
12:00-4:00pm Community Art Installations with local artists Tony
Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma
Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations
presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts
12:00-5:30pm Neighborhood Showcase – Robinson Lawn
presented by Downtown OKC Partnership
El Sistema
McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma
Nritya-Arpan School of Bharatnatyam & Folk Dance
Yumare Mexican Folklorico Dancers, Inc.
Peter Markes
Capitol Hill Alumni Choir
OK City Chorus | Sweet Adelines
Ambassador Choir
5:30-6:00pm The Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
6:00-7:30pm OKC Philharmonic Concert
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by R.L. Sias
7:30pm Fireworks – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn