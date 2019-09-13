Organizers release full schedule for grand opening of Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY -In a few weeks, Oklahomans will celebrate the grand opening of a new park with a weekend of great music and delicious food.

On Sept. 27, guests will head to the new Scissortail Park for a free concert by Kings of Leon. The incredible music continues on Sept. 28 with performances by the Billy Jones Band, and Markus James and the Wassonrai.

If classical music is more of your style, head to Scissortail Park on Sunday, Sept. 29.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

“Our team at Scissortail Park has done a colossal job creating an exceptional weekend full of celebratory fun for everyone,” said Maureen Heffernan, president and CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “We invite and welcome everyone to discover the new Park that everyone helped to build through the MAPS 3 program.  Be a part of this historic and memorable weekend in Oklahoma City.”

In addition to the concerts, visitors can take part in yoga, Zumba, pedal boat rentals, local food trucks, a sports zone, art installations, dance performances and fireworks.

Organizers say if you park in an EMBARK lot, you can save your ticket and ride the OKC streetcar for free.

Friday, September 27

5:00pm                        Concert doors Open

5:00-11:00pm              Food Trucks – Robinson Avenue

                                    Chef Ray’s Street Eats                         Murphy’s Cookshack

                                    Cultivar Mexican Kitchen                    Nic’s Grill

                                    Cutie Pies                                            Nick’s Tamales

                                    dOugh M G                                         Phill Me Up Cheesesteak

                                    Kettle Popstar                                     Rolling Café

                                    Kona Ice                                             Taco Nation

                                    Mekong Spice                                      Taco Plant

                                    Metro Mini                                          Wondervan Pops

                                    MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill    Yum Pig

6:00-6:30pm                 Official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Dedication

                                    Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
                                    presented by the City of Oklahoma City

6:30-11:00pm              Kings of Leon Concert with BRONCHO and Republican Hair

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
presented by The Chickasaw Nation

11:00pm                       Fireworks – Scissortail Lake

Saturday, September 28                                                                      

8:00-9:00am                Yoga – Robinson Lawn

                                    presented by Gold’s Gym

9:00-10:00am               Zumba! – Robinson Lawn

                                    presented by Gold’s Gym

9:00am-7:00pm           Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-10:00pm        Food Trucks – Robinson Street

BlueJ’s Rollin Grill                               Murphy’s Cookshack
Chef Ray’s Street Eats                         Nic’s Grill

Cookie Dough to Go                           Nick’s Tamales

                                    Cultivar Mexican Kitchen                    Phill Me Up Cheesesteak

                                    Cutie Pies                                            Rolling Café

                                    Ice Café                                               Taco Nation

                                    Kettle Popstar                                     Taco Plant

                                    Kona Ice                                             The Brown’s Kitchen

                                    Mama’s Brown Suga                            Yum Pig

                                    Metro Mini

                                    MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill

10:00am-6:00pm         Family Day – Robinson Lawn and Stage

presented by Express Employment International
DJ Tangerine

                        Spaghetti Eddie

                        Sugar Free Allstars

                        411 Band

                        Stephen Salewon
Race Dance Company

Edgar Cruz
Ken Pomeroy and the Corduroys
Carter Sampson Band

11:00am-7:00pm          Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn

                                    presented in partnership with OKC Energy FC, OKC Dodgers and the OKC Thunder

11:00am-6:00pm         Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-6:00pm         Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion

                                    Face Painting ($$)
Make & Take Crafts
Bilingual Story Time

                                    Rhythm with Rumble & the Thunder Drummers
Oklahoma Children’s Theatre
Mister Puppet Show

12:00pm-4:00pm         Community Art Installations with local artists Tony

                                    Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma

Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations
presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

11:30am-4:30pm         Live Local Music – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

                                    presented by Downtown OKC Partnership   

                                    Central Plains Dancers             Cavern Company
Sophia Massad                         Redmen Blues Band

5:00-5:30pm                Scissortail Park OKCPS Art Contest Awards

                                    Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

                                    presented by SONIC      

6:00-11:00pm              Premier Starry Night Concert – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn
                                    presented by Heartland

                                    Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights

                                    Billy Jones Band
Markus James and the Wassonrai

11:00pm                      Fireworks – Scissortail Lake

Sunday, September 29th    

11:00am-7:00pm           Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-8:00pm          Food Trucks – Robinson Street
BlueJ’s Rollin Grill                   Kona Ice

                                    Chef Ray’s Street Eats              Metro Minis

                                    Cookie Dough to Go                MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill

                                    Cultivar Mexican Kitchen         Nic’s Grill

                                    Cutie Pies                                Nick’s Tamales

                                    Ice Café                                   Rolling Café

                                    Junction Coffee                        Yum Pig

                                    Kettle Popstar

11:00am-7:00pm            Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn
                                    presented in partnership with HeyDay

11:00am-6:00pm         Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-6:00pm         Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion

                                    Face Painting ($$)

                                    Make & Take Crafts
Bilingual Story Time

                                    OKC Improv Workshops

                                    Anansi the Spider Storytelling with Basically Bostick

                                    RAICES, Children’s Dance Troupe

                                    Oklahoma Children’s Theatre

12:00-4:00pm              Community Art Installations with local artists Tony

                                    Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma

                                    Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations

                                    presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts

12:00-5:30pm              Neighborhood Showcase – Robinson Lawn
                                    presented by Downtown OKC Partnership

El Sistema

                                    McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma

                                    Nritya-Arpan School of Bharatnatyam & Folk Dance

                                    Yumare Mexican Folklorico Dancers, Inc.

                                    Peter Markes
Capitol Hill Alumni Choir

                                    OK City Chorus | Sweet Adelines

                                    Ambassador Choir

5:30-6:00pm                The Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band
Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

6:00-7:30pm                OKC Philharmonic Concert

                                    Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

                                    presented by R.L. Sias

7:30pm                        Fireworks – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

