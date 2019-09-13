× Organizers release full schedule for grand opening of Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY -In a few weeks, Oklahomans will celebrate the grand opening of a new park with a weekend of great music and delicious food.

On Sept. 27, guests will head to the new Scissortail Park for a free concert by Kings of Leon. The incredible music continues on Sept. 28 with performances by the Billy Jones Band, and Markus James and the Wassonrai.

If classical music is more of your style, head to Scissortail Park on Sunday, Sept. 29.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

“Our team at Scissortail Park has done a colossal job creating an exceptional weekend full of celebratory fun for everyone,” said Maureen Heffernan, president and CEO of Scissortail Park Foundation. “We invite and welcome everyone to discover the new Park that everyone helped to build through the MAPS 3 program. Be a part of this historic and memorable weekend in Oklahoma City.”

In addition to the concerts, visitors can take part in yoga, Zumba, pedal boat rentals, local food trucks, a sports zone, art installations, dance performances and fireworks.

Organizers say if you park in an EMBARK lot, you can save your ticket and ride the OKC streetcar for free.

Friday, September 27

5:00pm Concert doors Open

5:00-11:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Avenue

Chef Ray’s Street Eats Murphy’s Cookshack

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Nic’s Grill

Cutie Pies Nick’s Tamales

dOugh M G Phill Me Up Cheesesteak

Kettle Popstar Rolling Café

Kona Ice Taco Nation

Mekong Spice Taco Plant

Metro Mini Wondervan Pops

MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill Yum Pig

6:00-6:30pm Official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Dedication

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by the City of Oklahoma City

6:30-11:00pm Kings of Leon Concert with BRONCHO and Republican Hair

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by The Chickasaw Nation

11:00pm Fireworks – Scissortail Lake

Saturday, September 28

8:00-9:00am Yoga – Robinson Lawn

presented by Gold’s Gym

9:00-10:00am Zumba! – Robinson Lawn

presented by Gold’s Gym

9:00am-7:00pm Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-10:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Street

BlueJ’s Rollin Grill Murphy’s Cookshack

Chef Ray’s Street Eats Nic’s Grill

Cookie Dough to Go Nick’s Tamales

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Phill Me Up Cheesesteak

Cutie Pies Rolling Café

Ice Café Taco Nation

Kettle Popstar Taco Plant

Kona Ice The Brown’s Kitchen

Mama’s Brown Suga Yum Pig

Metro Mini

MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill

10:00am-6:00pm Family Day – Robinson Lawn and Stage

presented by Express Employment International

DJ Tangerine

Spaghetti Eddie

Sugar Free Allstars

411 Band

Stephen Salewon

Race Dance Company

Edgar Cruz

Ken Pomeroy and the Corduroys

Carter Sampson Band

11:00am-7:00pm Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn

presented in partnership with OKC Energy FC, OKC Dodgers and the OKC Thunder

11:00am-6:00pm Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-6:00pm Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion

Face Painting ($$)

Make & Take Crafts

Bilingual Story Time

Rhythm with Rumble & the Thunder Drummers

Oklahoma Children’s Theatre

Mister Puppet Show

12:00pm-4:00pm Community Art Installations with local artists Tony

Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma

Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations

presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

11:30am-4:30pm Live Local Music – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by Downtown OKC Partnership

Central Plains Dancers Cavern Company

Sophia Massad Redmen Blues Band

5:00-5:30pm Scissortail Park OKCPS Art Contest Awards

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by SONIC

6:00-11:00pm Premier Starry Night Concert – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by Heartland

Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights

Billy Jones Band

Markus James and the Wassonrai

11:00pm Fireworks – Scissortail Lake

Sunday, September 29th

11:00am-7:00pm Boat Rentals – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-8:00pm Food Trucks – Robinson Street

BlueJ’s Rollin Grill Kona Ice

Chef Ray’s Street Eats Metro Minis

Cookie Dough to Go MOB (Marco’s Onion Burger) Grill

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen Nic’s Grill

Cutie Pies Nick’s Tamales

Ice Café Rolling Café

Junction Coffee Yum Pig

Kettle Popstar

11:00am-7:00pm Game Zone! – East Lake Lawn

presented in partnership with HeyDay

11:00am-6:00pm Acoustic Musicians – Scissortail Lake and Boathouse

11:00am-6:00pm Scissortail Park KidZone – Playground and Play Pavilion

Face Painting ($$)

Make & Take Crafts

Bilingual Story Time

OKC Improv Workshops

Anansi the Spider Storytelling with Basically Bostick

RAICES, Children’s Dance Troupe

Oklahoma Children’s Theatre

12:00-4:00pm Community Art Installations with local artists Tony

Thunder, Amanda Zoey, and the Oklahoma

Contemporary Arts Center staff – Various locations

presented in partnership with the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts

12:00-5:30pm Neighborhood Showcase – Robinson Lawn

presented by Downtown OKC Partnership

El Sistema

McTeggart Irish Dancers of Oklahoma

Nritya-Arpan School of Bharatnatyam & Folk Dance

Yumare Mexican Folklorico Dancers, Inc.

Peter Markes

Capitol Hill Alumni Choir

OK City Chorus | Sweet Adelines

Ambassador Choir

5:30-6:00pm The Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

6:00-7:30pm OKC Philharmonic Concert

Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn

presented by R.L. Sias

7:30pm Fireworks – Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn