Precure Nursery – Pansies and Fall Colors

It’s Fall at Precure Nursery. Not only are the Pansies coming out, Mums are getting close. The Snapdragons. All colors. Reds. Pinks. Blues. Purples. A little bit of everything. But there are also other things people forget to add into those. We have Dusty Millers. Or you can get some Grays. You can also still use Begonias. You can use the vibrant purples and pinks, and Petunias. Also it’s a good time to get ready for your Halloween or Fall decorations. Your pumpkins. Mums are always a great decoration. Hay bales. Scarecrows and all kinds of things. And always remember to come back with bonemeal and get those things fertilized.

