Rock star Eddie Money passes away at 70

Rock star Eddie Money has passed away just weeks after announcing that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In August, Eddie Money announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer in a preview clip of his reality show “Real Money.”

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer,” the 70-year-old Money said. He was diagnosed last fall while taping the second season of his show, according to AXS TV where the show airs.

Money said the diagnosis hit him hard, but he didn’t want to hide it.

“It’s not honest, I wanna be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the 50s and 60s,” he said.

“Am I gonna live a long time? Who knows, it’s in God’s hands,” Money said. “But you know what? I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

On Friday, officials announced that Money passed away at the age of 70.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music,” a statement from his family read.

Money’s career as a rock star spans 40 years, AXS said.

He’s best known for the hits “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Baby Hold On.”