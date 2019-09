Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - They're known as gentle giants and they're showing off their skills at the Oklahoma State Fair.

The Draft and Gypsy Horse show is taking place September 12th-15th at the fairgrounds.

The event features the Six Horse Hitch Classic Series Finals.

Admission to the finals is free with general fair admission.

For a schedule and more information, visit the state fair's website.