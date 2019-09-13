Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Traffic: Drivers encouraged to avoid I-40, near Reno, following crash

Posted 6:37 am, September 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – As storms continue to move through the metro, drivers may need to find an alternate route to work.

Early Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a semi-truck crash along the Oklahoma River Bridge, near I-40 and Reno.

As a result, troopers were forced to close down a lane of traffic along the interstate.

Officials say the lane closure is causing traffic to be backed up, which could still be an issue during rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, like I-240.

Click here for a live look at KFOR’s interactive traffic map.

