Tulsa police searching for woman who allegedly threw kittens from van on highway

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help so they can solve a disturbing crime.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Tulsa officers were called to the 7100 block of S. Hwy 169 after a witness saw a woman throw three kittens from a moving vehicle.

After officers arrived at the scene, they found two kittens dead on the roadway. The third kitten has not been found.

Investigators believe the 2-month-old kittens were thrown out of the car in the turn lane from E. 71st St. to northbound Hwy 169 and on the on-ramp to Hwy 169.

Witnesses described the suspect as a 30-year-old white female with blond hair driving a 2009 or newer silver Honda Odyssey van.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Tulsa Police Department.

