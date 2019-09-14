× Tulsa Leads OSU at Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team trails Tulsa 21-20 at halftime at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa on Saturday.

The Cowboys scored on the first snap of the game, with Chuba Hubbard going essentially untouched 75 yards for a touchdown to give OSU a 7-0 lead just 10 seconds into the game.

After forcing Tulsa to punt after three downs, the Cowboys marched to a score on their next possession.

Once again it was Hubbard, darting to the right sideline for a 30-yard touchdown run to cap a 6-play, 59-yard drive to make it 14-0 Cowboys with 11:23 to play in the first quarter.

Following another three-and-out by the OSU defense, the Cowboys got a 37-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to make it 17-0 with 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

TU’s offense finally got moving on their next possession, with Zach Smith passing to a wide open Keylon Stokes for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a 6-play, 75-yard drive and it was 17-7 OSU with 4:23 to play in the first quarter.

OSU’s offense then had their first misstep, as Sanders was intercepted on a bobbling catch by Reggie Robinson at the OSU 42-yard line.

The Cowboys avoided paying for it though, as the OSU defense forced a Tulsa punt after three downs.

After an exchange of punts, OSU got a 36-yard field goal from Ammendola to make it 20-7 Cowboys with 11:50 to play in the second quarter.

Tulsa responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive, with Smith passing to Sam Crawford for a gain of 44 yards to the OSU 3-yard line.

Shamari Brooks scored on a run on the next play, cutting the OSU lead to 20-14 with 9:57 to play in the first half.

Tulsa got the ball back after a punt and used a power running game to take the lead, going 84 yards in 16 plays, with Brooks scoring on a 1-yard run to give the Golden Hurricane a 21-20 lead with 2:29 to play in the second quarter.

This is OSU’s first game at Tulsa since 2011.