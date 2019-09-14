× Electric vehicle drivers hit Route 66

ARCADIA, Okla. – Electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts gathered in mass Saturday at Pops in Arcadia to show off their rides and kick the tires of the latest models as part of National Drive Electric Week.

“This is the most I’ve ever seen. Every time we have one of these events there are more E-V models and more owners that show up,” said Doug Duke of the Oklahoma Electric Auto Association.

The show along Route 66 featured Teslas, of course, but also Fiats, Jaguars, and Audi.

“E-Vs are fun to drive. They are cheaper to drive than gasoline, they are easier to maintain,” said Eric Pollard, event organizer.

One of the more interesting cars on display was an older V-W Bug, converted to run on batteries, also some government vehicles there that plugin.

“They are very quiet. I like that a lot,” said Sen. Mary Boren.

But the State Senator from Norman is not quiet about her support of electric vehicles. She says she and her husband own two.

“As a State Senator, I wanted to be able to show other constituents how E-Vs work,” said Boren.

Boren says E-Vs are cleaner, no oil changes are a big plus, and she says in the next 5 years 80 percent of new cars will have an electric mode.

“If you spend most of your time around a short distance, I think at least having one that does that, then you are going to cut down on carbon emissions that helps our air quality,” said Boren.

Not just cars though, Electric Motorcycles were on display even electric bikes there for test rides.

“So you start pedaling the bike and the electric motor comes in. It’s really fun to bike on those bikes,” said Pollard.

The same group plans on putting a similar show next Saturday at the Riverwalk in Tulsa.