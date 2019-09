× I-44 EB shutdown to one lane due to fatality accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Eastbound I-44 is shut down to one lane just north of the state fairgrounds after a fatality collision between a semi and several other vehicles.

Officials say a dump truck hit the back of a transport semi just before noon Saturday.

2-3 other vehicles also involved received damage in the accident.

OHP, police, and fire are all on scene.

Officials say the highway will remain closed for a few hours at least.