News 4 joins in on state fair fun

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful weather brought out large crowds to the Oklahoma State Fair at State Fair Park.

The smell of cotton candy and corn dogs wafted through the air on a sunny and warm day.

Families pushed strollers down busy thoroughfares and throngs of fair visitors ate their way from one food vendor to another.

News 4 was there with Tara Blume, Galen Culver, and Mike Morgan, just to name a few.

They were on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs and take pictures.

The state fair continues through Sunday, September 22nd.

Tickets are available at the gate.