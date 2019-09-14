News 4 joins in on state fair fun

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful weather brought out large crowds to the Oklahoma State Fair at State Fair Park.
The smell of cotton candy and corn dogs wafted through the air on a sunny and warm day.
Families pushed strollers down busy thoroughfares and throngs of fair visitors ate their way from one food vendor to another.
News 4 was there with Tara Blume, Galen Culver, and Mike Morgan, just to name a few.
They were on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs and take pictures.
Photo Gallery
The state fair continues through Sunday, September 22nd.
Tickets are available at the gate.