ONG providing free water-saving kits for natural-gas water heater users

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Natural Gas is helping customers save money on water, energy, and money by providing free water-saving kits.

The kits attach to faucets, showerheads, and aerators in homes with a natural gas water heater.

The kit includes 4 easy-to-install fixtures for your kitchen and bathroom.

1 kitchen swivel faucet aerator 1 low-flow showerhead 2 bathroom faucet aerators



These kits can save over 2,000 gallons of water per year from showers and 700 gallons from faucets.

By using less water, customers will also save on their energy bills which can total out to hundreds of dollars in savings.

There is a limited number of free kits, so click here to request yours today.