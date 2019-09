× Parked car ignites after hit by suspected drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews were called to a car fire in northwest Oklahoma City early morning Saturday after the car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The car was parked near NW 16th and May when it was struck by what police suspect was a drunk driver.

Luckily no one was in the parked vehicle when it was hit and caught fire.

The driver who hit the car was taken to jail uninjured.