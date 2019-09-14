× Sooners Lead UCLA After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads UCLA 17-0 after one quarter at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday.

The Sooners got the ball first and marched quickly to a score, with Jalen Hurts picking up 52 yards on a run on the first snap of the game, then scoring from 30 yards on a 4th and 3, giving OU a 7-0 lead with 12:24 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma forced a UCLA punt, then settled for a 22-yard field goal by Calum Sutherland to make it 10-0 with 5:49 to play in the first quarter.

Following a Bruin 3-and-out, Oklahoma got in the end zone again, with Hurts throwing to CeeDee Lamb for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a 69-yard drive in three plays and it was 17-0 Sooners with 3:31 to play in the first quarter.

This is OU’s sixth meeting against UCLA and third in Pasadena.