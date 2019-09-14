× Woman arrested after hitting several cars, pedestrian in Lawton club parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. – A woman was arrested in the early hours Saturday after hitting several vehicles and a pedestrian in the parking lot of a club in Lawton.

Officers were called to C.W. Scooters around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a female, later identified as Melissa Parish, had hit the cars and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian attempted to stop Parish from harming anyone else by firing rounds at the vehicle to attempt to disable it.

Parish was able to flee the parking lot in the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop to her and she fled a short distance in an attempt to escape before finally coming to a stop.

Parish was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of injury accident, eluding a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The pedestrian took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.