Attorney says he warned authorities about former law partner connected to triple homicide investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – The former law partner of attorney Keegan Harroz told News 4 he was questioned by Okmulgee County investigators on Friday before Harroz was arrested.

As News 4 reported Friday, a triple homicide investigation led to Harroz’s arrest.

The murders happened in Okmulgee County on September 7.

Harroz was taken into custody in Oklahoma County.

On Sunday, News 4 spoke with David Bedford off camera.

He’s the former law partner of Harroz and said he’s had concerns about Harroz and one of her clients for months.

He said he reported his concerns to the Oklahoma Bar Association and Oklahoma County District Attorney months ago.

Bedford said investigators from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office came to talk to him on Friday about the triple homicide and Harroz.

Bedford and Harroz previously had a relationship and practiced law together.

He says he’s been concerned about Harroz and her boyfriend and a client, a man with a violent record.

That client is currently charged in a domestic abuse case in Oklahoma County.

The victim was Tiffany Eichor.

Eichor and her parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler, were found dead inside the Chandlers’ home north of Beggs on September 7.

Bedford said investigators showed him a video of two people believed to be involved in the murders.

Bedford said he “couldn’t tell who was in the video.” ​

Then he says investigators asked him if he knew where they could find Harroz.​

Police arrested Harroz Friday afternoon at Oklahoma County. ​

Sources close to the investigation told News 4 Harroz is being held in the Oklahoma County jail for allegedly intimidating a state witness.​

Bedford said he’s watched as Harroz “has deteriorated” and called the situation “very sad and very tragic.” ​

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of any suspects in the case.