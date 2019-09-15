Authorities investigating after Snapchat video allegedly shows woman giving alcohol to child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Stillwater police say authorities are investigating after a Snapchat video allegedly shows a woman giving alcohol to a child.

Recently, a video surfaced allegedly showing a woman giving a child multiple shots of alcohol.

Stillwater police were made aware of the video and say the incident happened outside of their jurisdiction, but that the appropriate agencies have been notified.

"We are aware of the Snapchat video that has recently surfaced. The appropriate agencies have been notified and it is being handled. Thank you to everyone who has contacted us," said Stillwater police on Facebook.

DHS is also aware of the incident.

Officials have not released any other details about the investigation at this time.